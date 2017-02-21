Drumming legend Stubblefield to get posthumous honorary degree - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Drumming legend Stubblefield to get posthumous honorary degree

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison will give Clyde Stubblefield a posthumous honorary degree at graduation in May. The drumming legend died February 18.

Stubblefield, best known for his work drumming for James Brown, had adopted Madison as his home. His work on Brown's “Funky Drummer” is one of the most-sampled drum solos, according to UW. The university said Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys, Prince, George Michael, and Sinead O'Connor have all sampled his work on the track.

UW officials said Stubblefield was actually chosen to receive the honorary degree before his death. Now, it'll be awarded to him posthumously at May 12 commencement.

