3-year-old shot last Friday, is out of hospital, recovering

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A 3-year-old boy is recovering after being shot last Friday in Fitchburg.

Investigators say the child was brought to the emergency room at St. Mary's hospital following the shooting, Friday afternoon.

During the course of the investigation Madison Police learned the incident occurred in Fitchburg, and began working with Fitchburg Police to hand over the investigation.

Fitchburg Police Lt. Todd Stetzer later confirmed to 27 News the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Post Road shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday.

The investigation began shortly thereafter, when police were notified the child had been taken to St. Mary's for treatment.

The 3-year-old has since been released and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Authorities say they are still investigating, and sorting out details of what exactly happened, as there are many conflicting reports.

