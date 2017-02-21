West Towne Mall welcomes new stores

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's West Towne Mall is adding some new retailers to their shopping hub.

The Mall announced Tuesday it will be adding stores Torrid, and Barbara Originals, as well as eatery Good Eats Subs.

Torrid is a women's apparel store specializing in trendy clothing for women sizes 10 to 30.

Barbara Originals opened in early February, and showcases the works of local artist Barbara Scharpf.

Good Eats Subs will open this spring in an 853 square foot unit in the food court and will offer soups, sandwiches, and subs.