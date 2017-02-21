Lawmakers want WISDOT to account for inflation on all future road projects

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) will soon likely have to account for inflation when estimating the cost of road projects.

That's the first of what could be many changes to come out of an audit of WISDOT.

As 27 News first reported last month, WISDOT underestimated construction costs on a number of projects by more than $3 billion, simply because they didn't account for inflation.

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee introduced a bill Wednesday that would ensure WISDOT accounts for inflation on all projects going forward, after hearing more than three hours of testimony about problems at the agency.

Because of those botched estimates, another big question lawmakers had for state auditors was whether the nearly $1 billion deficit in the state's transportation fund is actually much more now.

"I don't have anything I can offer that would say whether $1 billion is the right number or the wrong number, but the logic you're applying to it that says - if you're looking to increase the accuracy of the estimates that we use would that have an effect on budgeting - sure, yes," said Wisconsin State Auditor Joe Chrisman.

While it may be weeks before legislators know exactly how big that deficit now is, some committee members are already saying the mistakes made by WISDOT show that giving them more money would be the exact wrong thing to do.

There are likely more bills to come that seek to reform more of the internal controls at the agency.

"We can have all the audits in the world on this department - but today - the snapshot is telling us there has to be a major reform of how this department is managed," said Sen. Alberta Darling.