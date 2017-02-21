Community leader writes open letter to Chicago Mayor and President Trump

MADISON (WKOW) -- A community leader in Dane County is writing an open letter to the Mayor of Chicago and President Donald Trump.

Dane County Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson says crime rates in the city of Chicago are pushing him to take matters of sparking change into his own hands.

In the letter, Johnson calls on Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and President Trump to re-purpose $600 million from the correctional system over a four year period to support local businesses that Johnson says will train and hire thousands of inner city men.

"We need something that's going to give these young men options so they can put these guns down," Johnson said. "And it's nothing like a job that will help take guns off the streets."

Johnson said he was inspired to write the letter because he grew up in Chicago. He said he has lost more than 50 childhood friends, family members, and associates to gun violence in the city over the last 15 years.

Johnson also listed a 15-point violence prevention plan in the letter. The plan includes building community centers in targeted neighborhoods, and providing mental health therapy for families.

Johnson will join other in delivering the letter on Thursday to the Chicago Police Department headquarters.