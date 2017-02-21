Madisonians claim different reasons for the importance in local elections

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters across Wisconsin took to the polls in this years February primary, voting for several local positions in education. But the reasons for voting in this local election are vastly different.

For teacher in training Mattias Johansson, today's outcome on education is personal.

"I think local elections are where I think we can have a really strong impact and a say on what's happening in our lives," Johansson said.

It's also personal for mother of two Romina Soria, who brought her youngest with her to the polls on Tuesday.

"The local policies have a bigger impact actually on our lives than even the national elections and I'd like to be involved as much as I can," she said.

Soria, along with several other voters around Madison admit the last election and current tensions across America have given voters a chance to capitalize on this first election since November. One voter even said Tuesday was the day everyone voicing their concern could act.

"You can rally which is great, you can write letters which is great, you can sign petitions which is great but when you're voting. I think that's the one thing you can do that really irrevocably has an affect on policy," said Elizabeth Delaquess.

That police will have a direct impact on Soria's children.

"I may have my differences with some of the policies but I think it is really important that all the kids can go to the same school regardless of their background," Soria added.

According to the Madison City Clerk's Office, the city has already broke its record for in-person absentee ballots. Some 2,875 absentee ballots were cast in this primary as of Tuesday midday. That's roughly a thousand more than the original record set during the 2008 presidential primary with 1,777 absentee votes.

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Twitter for Madison City Clerk said the final turnout for the city was 19.6%. Ward 62 had the highest turnout at 46.2%.

Many locals making sure their voices will be heard, even without the national spotlight.

"If you want to affect real and lasting grassroots change you have to start at the local level. I think oftentimes when people only vote in a major election they're forgetting that so many other policies are influenced by what happens at the local level," said Delaquess.