Green Bay's mayor survives removal petition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay's mayor has survived an effort to remove him from office.

Mayor Jim Schmitt's future was at stake Monday night during a meeting of the City Council. A citizen filed a petition seeking Schmitt's removal after the mayor was convicted of violating state campaign finance laws. A judge earlier Monday refused to block the petition hearing.

Schmitt's attorney argued the convictions do not meet the state law's criteria for removal.

After a couple hours of discussion in a closed session, the council voted 9-3 on finding cause to remove Schmitt from office. But when the vote was taken on the actual removal, one alderman changed sides making the vote 8-4, which is one vote shy of the number needed for removal.

