UPDATE: Holtz, Evers in runoff for state schools chief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin School Superintendent Tony Evers claimed a commanding victory in a three-way primary Tuesday night, taking 70 percent of the vote and establishing himself as the odds-on favorite in April's general election.



Former Beloit School Superintendent Lowell Holtz placed second - with 23 percent - to also advance to the April 4 runoff election. Dodgeville Schools Consultant John Humphries, a former employee of Dr. Evers' at the Department of Public Instruction, finished in a distant third-place with just 7 percent of the vote.

The primary election came less than a week after Humphries accused Holtz of proposing a deal where the third-place finisher would get a $150,000 per year job at DPI with full benefits and a driver, if the survivor of the two were to beat Evers in April.



The two-term incumbent said that likely played a part in his wide margin of victory.

"It was an issue of trust and integrity. I think Wisconsinites value that and I think both of them kind of came up short on that issue. And so, I'm guessing that's going to be part of the campaign going forward, but I think Wisconsin people just don't respond well to that," said Dr. Evers.



A record turnout in the City of Madison for a February primary election also helped boost Evers vote total.

Dr. Holtz said he was looking forward putting the primary behind him and focusing on April.

"I look forward to the campaign ahead and anticipate a spirited and meaningful debate as I present an alternative vision for the future of Wisconsin's students to that of Dr. Tony Evers," said Holtz in a statement.



MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Latest on the state superintendent primary election (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

State Superintendent Tony Evers says his victory in Tuesday's primary is a win for the state's 860,000 public school students.

Holtz is running as the conservative candidate in the officially nonpartisan race. Holtz supports expanding the private school voucher program, while Evers does not want it to grow.

Holtz says he would welcome money from outside groups to support his candidacy. Evers says Holtz is "lusting" after that outside money and if too much of it comes in he wouldn't be able to match it. But Evers says "we're just going to work twice as hard going forward."

8:35 p.m.

The race is officially nonpartisan but Holtz has been running as the more conservative alternative to Evers. Holtz is backed by numerous conservative groups and about two dozen Republican state lawmakers.

Holtz supports expanding school choice programs. Evers does not favor expanding the programs. His support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and other public school advocates.

Evers and Holtz defeated former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries to advance.

8:23 p.m.

Evers is completing his second term as the state's top education official in charge of the Department of Public Instruction. The race is officially nonpartisan, but his base of support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and groups that advocate for public schools.

Both Holtz and Humphries ran as more conservative alternatives to Evers. Humphries shook up the contest last week by releasing emails and other documents he says show Holtz offered him a $150,000 state job and broad authority over the largest schools if he got out of the race.

8 p.m.

Polls are closed across Wisconsin in the race for state superintendent.

Turnout was expected to be low statewide, but it was on pace to be near 20 percent in Madison. That is home of incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers. He is seeking a third term.

Evers is being challenged by former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries and former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz. They were both casting themselves as more conservative alternatives to Evers who is backed by Democrats and teachers unions. Holtz was garnering more support from Republicans as he was the only one of the three who did not sign the petition in 2012 to recall Gov. Scott Walker from office.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election.