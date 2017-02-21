Birkebeiner set to weather on through warmth this Saturday

HAYWARD (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin goes through another warm winter, one of the state's signature snow events is making changes to adapt.

The American Birkebeiner is set for Saturday in northern Wisconsin.

Normally, the race ends on Main Street in Hayward, but this year, the finish line is being moved because of a lack of snow.

Luckily, the trails are still in pretty good shape.

Organizers will announce a plan of action for race events by Wednesday.

"We know tens of thousands of people are in or out here right now. They're already here as a matter of fact. And so we will provide an amazing experience, a Birkie experience in 2017. I can't tell you what that's going to be exactly yet but it'll be a Birkie experience," said executive director Ben Popp.

The Birkie has been altered just nine other times in its history due to lack of snow or open ice.

The race was canceled back in 2000.