Warnock's career-night pushes MG past Sauk Prairie

MONONA GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Monona Grove needed a career night from sophomore McKenna Warnock to hold off Sauk Prairie.

The 6'1" guard scored 44 points in the 69-66 victory on Tuesday night to advance in the Division 2 WIAA girls basketball tournament.

The Silver Eagles move on to face DeForest Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m.