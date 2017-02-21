Warnock's career-night pushes MG past Sauk Prairie - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Warnock's career-night pushes MG past Sauk Prairie

MONONA GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Monona Grove needed a career night from sophomore McKenna Warnock to hold off Sauk Prairie.

The 6'1" guard scored 44 points in the 69-66 victory on Tuesday night to advance in the Division 2 WIAA girls basketball tournament. 

The Silver Eagles move on to face DeForest Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. 

