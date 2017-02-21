Arkdale man arrested on 6th OWI offense

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 52-year-old Arkdale man is behind bars tonight after being arrested for driving under the influence, and hitting several cars Monday night.

Madison Police say James Trottier was found passed out at the wheel of his vehicle at the intersection of North Sherman Avenue and North Brearly Street around 6:30pm, and was only awakened by the sound of police investigating the scene.

Trottier didn't realized he'd been involved in a crash and reportedly told to the responding officers, "I'm drunk. Can we just go to jail?"

Authorities say they found several full and empty beer cans in the severely damaged vehicle, noting the front driver's side wheel was missing, and the airbags had been deployed.

Trottier was arrested for his 6th OWI offense, hit and run of unattended vehicles, and open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver.