Field of Madison school board candidates set for April 4th elect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Field of Madison school board candidates set for April 4th election

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters narrowed down the field of candidates for two seats on the Madison Metropolitan School District's Board of Education.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's primary show Ali Janae Muldrow and Kate Toews will move on to the April election in the race for Seat 6. Cris Carusi came in third in that race.

Incumbent Ed Hughes will try to retain his seat (Seat 7) in April. Hughes and Nicki Vander Meulen were the top two vote-getters for Seat 7. Matt Andrzejewski came in third.

The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 4.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.