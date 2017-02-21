Field of Madison school board candidates set for April 4th election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters narrowed down the field of candidates for two seats on the Madison Metropolitan School District's Board of Education.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's primary show Ali Janae Muldrow and Kate Toews will move on to the April election in the race for Seat 6. Cris Carusi came in third in that race.

Incumbent Ed Hughes will try to retain his seat (Seat 7) in April. Hughes and Nicki Vander Meulen were the top two vote-getters for Seat 7. Matt Andrzejewski came in third.

The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 4.