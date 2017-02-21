Investigators search for clues to identify human remains in Keno - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Investigators search for clues to identify human remains in Kenosha County

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- New details are being released about human remains found in Kenosha County.
    The remains were found in late December along the Lake Michigan shoreline just outside of Kenosha.
    Authorities now say the body was severely decomposed and parts of it were missing.
    The Kenosha County sheriff's office showed pictures Tuesday of the clothes and other items found with the remains.
    Investigators are still trying to determine the person's age, sex, race and manner of death.

