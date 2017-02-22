Coyote follows doctor into office

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WKOW) -- A doctor's office in South Carolina recently had an unexpected visitor.

This one definitely didn't have an appointment.

Surveillance video shows Dr. Steve Poletti walking into his office, followed by what he believes was a coyote.

Poletti says he first thought it was a dog, but then it bared its teeth and he knew it was a coyote.

He says he knew he had to get out of the office.

"I kind of put my hands up and jingled my keys and the coyote took a step back and basically I came back here and pushed the exit button and took a run for it."

Poletti says the animal followed him until it got distracted by a squirrel, but it still circled the building for 10 minutes after that.