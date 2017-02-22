Self defense class available for women in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- On Monday, February 27, the Janesville Police Department and Mercy Health System are offering a course on basic self defense.



The SAFE program is open to female adults. It is a course sponsored by the National Self Defense Institute. In the program, you can learn strategies, techniques, options, and prevention of violence against women.



To sign up for the course, you have to call 756-6100. The course costs $5. It'll be from 5 - 7 p.m. at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Conference Center.