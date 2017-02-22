Madison Concourse Hotel to host 'Celebration of Life' for Clyde - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Concourse Hotel to host 'Celebration of Life' for Clyde Stubblefield

MADISON (WKOW) -- There will be a Celebration of Life for Clyde Stubblefield in Madison Friday.

The 73-year-old died at a Madison hospital February 18 of kidney failure. The "Funky Drummer" was best known for his work with James Brown. He had adopted Madison as his home.

The Celebration of Life is February 24 at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club. It goes from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Capital Ballroom. The hotel encourages people to stop by to support Clyde's wife Jody and the rest of the family. 

