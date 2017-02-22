Border agents and local police given new powers under DHS deportation guidelines

WASHINGTON (ABC/WKOW) -- Millions of undocumented citizens are now on notice after President Trump's new immigration rules are putting them at risk of deportation.

The orders from the Department of Homeland Security give new powers to border agents and local police. They have been directed to deport anyone convicted of any criminal offense including crimes like driving without a license. Also, people who have been charged, but not convicted or seen as a danger to the public could be targeted too.

"Those people in this country and pose a threat to public safety or committed a crime will be the first to go," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The new rules are highly regarded by supporters, but are leaving immigrant communities on guard.

"It is about time," said Jason Clark, San Francisco GOP Chairman. "The new guidelines don't change any existing laws."

"Breaking up families is not going to solve any of these problems," counters Barbara Ridley, a California resident.

The new rules do not impact dreamers. Those are people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.