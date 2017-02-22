New data collecting method is as easy as pushing a button, serio - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New data collecting method is as easy as pushing a button, seriously

MADISON (WKOW) -- New technology developed in Madison is helping to make answering surveys easier.  All you do is push a button. 

Fittingly, the name of the button technology is PushDis

Frederick Willis is the guy behind the buttons.  He came up with the idea when he was going to pitch the need for longboard parking to UW Madison and realized he needed a way to collect data to figure out approximately how many people would be needing the longboard parking and where to put it. 

"Essentially it's a survey tool," says Willis.  "You attach a question to it, put it somewhere and people press it.  That's pretty much what it is. But depending on what kind of questions you're asking, it could be considered important data." 

A question is posted near the button.  If people agree or disagree they can push the button accordingly. 

"It's all anonymous data," says Willis.  "People aren't giving anything up to press the button, so there's really no reason why you shouldn't press the button."

The data is time-stamped and then can be reviewed on the PushDis software by the individual or entity behind the survey.

The technology is already being used at UW Milwaukee, Willis says.  He adds that he is in talks with UW Madison and the City of Madison too. 

