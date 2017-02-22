Heat records continue to roll in - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heat records continue to roll in

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four consecutive days of record breaking highs of 62 degrees each and Wednesday is set to be even warmer.  In fact, the all time February high temperature record should fall in addition to the daily record.  

The heat is not confined to Wisconsin.  Wichita, KS and Cincinnati, OH are expected to be more than 20 degrees above average and Chicago will climb 30 degrees warmer than average.  Despite the current heat, the next weather system will make sure that winter is returned for the weekend.

