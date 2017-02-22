Apartment complex in Berlin damaged in fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Apartment complex in Berlin damaged in fire

Posted: Updated:

BERLIN (WKOW) -- An apartment complex in Berlin, WI sustained extensive property damage during a fire Tuesday night.

The City of Berlin Fire Department was dispatched to the Quarry Street Apartments at 125 Quarry Street at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. The four unit apartments were completely engulfed in flames. All occupants were safely evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

The building is considered to be a total loss. The four displaced families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Other agencies that assisted in the fire include the Poy Sippi Volunteer Fire Department and the Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department. The Berlin EMS, Berlin Emergency Management, Green Lake County Sheriff's Department, and City of Berlin Department of Public Works also helped with the incident.

The Berlin Fire Department and Berlin Police Department are investigating the fire with assistance from the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.