Apartment complex in Berlin damaged in fire

BERLIN (WKOW) -- An apartment complex in Berlin, WI sustained extensive property damage during a fire Tuesday night.

The City of Berlin Fire Department was dispatched to the Quarry Street Apartments at 125 Quarry Street at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. The four unit apartments were completely engulfed in flames. All occupants were safely evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

The building is considered to be a total loss. The four displaced families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Other agencies that assisted in the fire include the Poy Sippi Volunteer Fire Department and the Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department. The Berlin EMS, Berlin Emergency Management, Green Lake County Sheriff's Department, and City of Berlin Department of Public Works also helped with the incident.

The Berlin Fire Department and Berlin Police Department are investigating the fire with assistance from the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.