UPDATE: Smoke detectors save family during Janesville house fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Firefighters say two people inside a home that caught fire early Wednesday morning were alerted by smoke detectors.

Battalion Chief Chris Lukas with the Janesville Fire Department tells 27 News the fire started in the area of a gas grill on the back deck. The fire spread into the attic. Battalion Chief Lukas says there is significant damage to the single-family home.

There were no injuries to the people who live there or firefighters. Lukas says the man who lived there had just woken up when he heard the smoke detector going off. He and another adult were able to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Janesville.

They were called to the 200 block of S. Pontiac Drive around 4:30 a.m. Rock County dispatchers says the fire is now out. No word on the extent of damage or if there were any injuries.

