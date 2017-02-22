Wisconsin Dairy News: Food Trends

(WKOW) -- The NPD Group based out of Chicago are experts on what people eat. For decades they've tracked how Americans eat and drink, and have recently seen trends that indicate that while food still occupies a large part of consumers' lifestyles, views on food, especially related to health and wellness, are evolving.

That desire for a healthy lifestyle manifests itself in consumers' increasing demands to know what is in their food, where it comes from and how it is made.

Consumers are seeking foods with simple ingredients that they recognize. Wisconsin dairy products are well positioned to meet that consumer demand.

This shift in the consumer mindset is evidenced by increased retail sales of foods labeled all natural, grass-fed and organic.

"The consumer is the all-powerful force in the United States economy and they usually get what they want," Vice President and Food Analyst of NPD Group David Portalatin said. "They get exactly what they demand. So I think the shifts that you're seeing in the marketplace are in response to the organic consumer demand."