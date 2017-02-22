Beat the winter blues with Beer Cap Maps

MADISON (WKOW) -- When the winter doldrums hit, there’s nothing better than finding a fun hobby to cure the seasonal blues.

Beer Cap Maps is a Madison-WI based company that makes it easy for novices and beer connoisseurs to exhibit colorful beer caps acquired through tastings at home or abroad.

On Thursday, Beer Cap Maps founders Steve Latham and Jesse Darley stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about fun ways to beat the winter blues.

The company sells a variety of world, country and state maps, as well as assorted products like Crownhole, a tabletop cap bouncing game, and coasters.

Beer Cap Maps are a great way to develop a new hobby by collecting beer caps, trying out different breweries, and filling maps.

