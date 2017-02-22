UPDATE: Madison 5-year-old recovering after getting "perfect kidney" from teacher

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison teacher has saved one of her student's lives. Lyla Carreyn, 5, just had kidney transplant surgery Wednesday. Her 4K teacher, Ms. Beth, was the donor.

The surgery couldn't have come sooner as Lyla's health continued to deteriorate and her parents fought around the clock to keep her alive.

Playing with Lyla, you wouldn't know she's seriously ill. She's hilarious, extremely smart and at times, full of 5-year-old energy. But watching her nightly dialysis routine, you being to realize all Lyla has to go through.

Mom Dena explains Lyla can only have four baby bottles of water a day. Lyla understands a lot about what's going on with her body. But for a pre-schooler, not being able to drink when she's thirsty is hard to get. Dena and husband Rodger have caught her sneaking into the bathroom for water at night, pulling her dialysis machine along with her. One night, the machine came crashing down.

The Carreyn basement is filled with many things you might expect to see. Lyla's princess dresses and toys. A play kitchen, where she and I made a feast before she got hooked up to her dialysis machine for the night.

But the basement is also filled with medical supplies and prescriptions that keep Lyla alive. Dena and Rodger had to have special training to be able to give Lyla peritoneal dialysis. The process keeps her alive, but only removes a fraction of the toxins from her little body.

Dena took us through the process. "This is her log book. We take weights and blood pressure and write it down and it dictates which prescription of dialysate we use that night."

Lyla is hooked up to dialysis for about 12 hours every day, mostly while she's sleeping. Or rather, trying to sleep. As the fluids get pumped in and drained back out, she usually wakes up. That happens every hour.

Setting up for "bed time" took Dena more than an hour. Her nightly routine to prepare Lyla includes masking up and shutting all doors, sterilizing tubes and connecting dialysate bags to the machine. The night we came, Dena had to add extra antibiotics to the mixture because there was a problem with the tubing the night before. They didn't want to risk infection.

Even so, Lyla was up that particular night vomiting. After being rushed to the hospital early in the morning, Dena and Rodger found out she in fact, did have an infection. One that almost put her transplant on hold. After a few days in the hospital, Lyla's infection cleared up and she was released. By Monday, doctors cleared her to have the transplant.

Lyla's donor and teacher, Beth Battista, waited nervously for word whether the little girl was all right and if the surgery would move forward. Lyla has become much more than a student. "They're like a second family. From the first moment where I surprised Dena with the news and the first hug. Ever since, we've been bonded for life.

The Carreyns hosted a surprise party to honor Beth earlier this month. Friends and family from all walks of Beth's life were there to share in her selfless decision. Beth says, "With everything (Lyla) goes through every day.... If she can do it, I can handle my end. I think right after the surgery, just being able to see her living the life a 5-year-old should."

Beth and Lyla were matched after a nationwide search turned up nothing. The connection is even more special when you consider Lyla underwent many blood transfusions when she first got sick. Antibodies from those 11 blood donors had to be matched too. Dena says, "It's much more complicated which makes it even crazier."

After hours spent waiting nervously for word Wednesday, Lyla and Beth's families got the good news: The transplant was a success. Dena and Rodger got to see Lyla later that night. Their "princess warrior" was resting in the ICU after getting what Dena calls a "perfect kidney" from Beth. Beth is also recovering well, her family says.

Now that they've done the transplant, Lyla has to be on immunosuppressants for the rest of her life. She'll have another kidney transplant when she's an adult.

Both families can't say enough about living donors. Beth's glad she responded to the urgent Facebook post she saw about a little girl in need of a kidney.

Living donors can donate a kidney, tissues, and parts of their liver, lung, pancreas and intestines. If you'd like to learn more about living donation, click here.

