UPDATE: Hearing on "Right To Try" legislation raises several questions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lawmakers heard testimony Wednesday on so-called "Right To Try" legislation, that would allow terminally-ill patients to access experimental drugs that have gone through the first round of FDA clinical trials.



Rep. Pat Snyder (R-Schofield) told the Assembly Committee on Health his bill is designed to give terminal patients the chance to try any drug that isn't toxic (which is what phase one FDA clinical trials determine) in an attempt to save or prolong their lives.



Right To Try laws have been passed in 33 other states and Rep. Snyder's bill has over 60 co-sponsors.



Tim and Tealyn Wendler, a father and daughter who lost their wife and mother Trickett Wendler to ALS, told committee members they would have wanted the opportunity this legislation provides to families.



"And I'm not naive enough or arrogant enough to stand before you guys today and say if this bill were in place five years ago or ten years ago that Trick would be here, that we would have found a cure for ALS," said Tim Wendler. "What I will say without hesitation is that this bill would have provided hope."



But speaking in opposition of the bill, Mark Grapentine of the Wisconsin Medical Society testified the legislation seeks to circumvent the scientific FDA process that makes sure medications are both safe and effective.



"So if you choose Option B of the experimental drug and you self-select your way out of the clinical trials that are double-blind, scientifically-based and are part of phase two and phase three - you're actually, ironically, slowing down the development of drugs that could be that miracle," said Grapentine.



While Grapentine said WMS will likely opposed the bill no matter what, he advised lawmakers to include an amendment requiring people to at least apply for a clinical trial before opting for an experimental drug.

Despite physicians being opposed to the bill it is expected to pass the legislature, but likely not in the form it was presented to lawmakers in the hearing.