Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for operating under the influence, 4th offense.



State Troopers responded to reports of white SUV traveling on I-39/90, which had reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles on Hwy. 12/18. The SUV was eventually stopped by Dane County Sheriff's Deputies and Cottage Grove Police on I-94 EB near Exit #244.

34-year-old Perie Villani was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody for suspected drunk driving.

