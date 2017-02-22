Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for operating under the influence, 4th offense.

State Troopers responded to reports of white SUV traveling on I-39/90, which had reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles on Hwy. 12/18. The SUV was eventually stopped by Dane County Sheriff's Deputies and Cottage Grove Police on I-94 EB near Exit #244.

34-year-old Perie Villani was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody for suspected drunk driving.
 

