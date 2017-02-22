Labor leader and Wisconsin progressive Ed Garvey has died - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Labor leader and Wisconsin progressive Ed Garvey has died

MADISON (WKOW) -- Longtime labor leader and former Wisconsin candidate for governor, Ed Garvey, has died at the age of 76.

A strong progressive voice in Wisconsin, Garvey ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin Governor.

Garvey, through his job as a labor attorney, led the National Football League Players Association through strikes in 1974 and 1982.

Garvey, a 1969 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, was a founder of the annual political event Fighting Bob Fest.

The Cap Times newspaper reports Garvey died at a Verona nursing home where he had lived the past two weeks. 

Cress Funeral Service in Madison said arrangements for Garvey are pending.

