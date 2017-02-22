Waunakee teen talks life-saving rescue on court and need for additional AED devices at schools

The research found that one in four adults in Madison drinks excessively.More >>
Some residents of a neighborhood near New Lisbon say they're "devastated" from flooding damage that they say has been a problem for several months.More >>
UW Health says that 2,036 patients had information compromised after an employee's email account was used by an unauthorized user.More >>
ANTIGO (WAOW) - A police call about a car stranded in a ditch near Antigo led to officers seizing 133 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana from the 33-year-old Wausau driver, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
State officials have settled a lawsuit over a UW-Madison assistant dean's counseling of a drunk driving victim's daughter. "The case was resolved for a payment of $200,000," Wisconsin Department of Justice Spokesperson Johnny Koremenos tells 27 NewsMore >>
Madison Police are reminding homeowners to close their garage doors at night. Police say there was a break-in at a home in the middle of the night on Woodley Lane. One of the victims heard someone in their home as they were in bed.More >>
Authorities are issuing a warning Friday on Cragslist scams.More >>
A man who admitted killing seven people over nearly 13 years in South Carolina while running a successful real estate business has pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder and a number of other charges.More >>
Part of the Beltline will shut down again Thursday into Friday for the High Point Road bridge project.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke instructed members of his staff to harass a citizen following a January confrontation aboard an American Airlines flight, video and text messages obtained by our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 News, show.More >>
Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.More >>
Madison is known as a bike-friendly city. You can often see cyclists zooming by on any road you go down. But sometimes they can be hard to see, especially at night due to many bikes not having lights mounted on them. And after much frustration and several close calls, one Uber driver is taking matters into his own hands as he pulls over to help complete strangers.More >>
Madison school officials say an Orchard Ridge Elementary employee has resigned after a fight with the parent of a student.More >>
