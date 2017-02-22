Protesters deliver thousands of postcards to Ryan's Janesville office

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Protesters dropped off thousands of postcards at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's Janesville office Wednesday, claiming he's been inaccessible.



"They're not answering phone calls, they're not answering emails," says Melissa Bryne of Ultraviolet, the group organizing the activism.



Bryne says the postcards are from people across the country with some of the sentiments they want to express to the Speaker. "We're going to promote health care, and we're going to promote women's rights, and we're going to promote immigrant rights," she says.

A handful of representatives from the protest did go inside the congressional district office and speak to the district director and other staff members. Representatives say the district director made himself available in exchange for the protesters targeting the congressional office, instead of Speaker Ryan's Janesville home.



"Paul appreciates hearings the opinions and feedback of constituents," Rep. Ryan's press secretary Ian Martorana tells 27 News in a statement. "Providing flawless constituent services...remains a top priority," Martorana writes.



But Byrne maintains the Janesville office should be open to all citizens, not just constituents. "As the Speaker of the House, he controls national policy," Byrne says.



Office staff members in Janesville indicate fire code requirements and other building limitations controls numbers inside the office.



Another group, Stop the Speaker political action committee, is using billboard space in Janesville to call on Speaker Ryan to schedule a town hall meeting in his district. Stop the Speaker PAC Treasurer Jeremy Levinson declines comment, but the group's web site states the speaker of the house is running from facing the public to explain a radical agenda.



Martorana says any scheduling of a town hall by Speaker Ryan will be announced on PaulRyan.House.gov.