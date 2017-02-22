Flu cases nearly double one week in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- There has been a big jump in the number of flu cases in Wisconsin.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Wednesday that the number of flu cases are already more than at the peak of flu season last year.



There are currently 936 confirmed cases of influenza in Wisconsin, compared to 176 during the same period last year.



The week-to-week comparison shows that there were 591 confirmed cases reported just a week ago, an increase of 345 from the previous week.



The flu season can peak thru March, with cases sometimes reported in May. For more information click here.