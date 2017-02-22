NASA finds seven Earth-size worlds orbiting star that could hold life

MADISON (WKOW) -- Scientists at NASA have discovered seven Earth-size exoplanets orbiting a dwarf star, these new planets could hold life.

NASA scientists announced the discovery Wednesday that they've found a cluster of planets orbiting a star called Trappist-1 about 40 light years away.

"The fact that we're here today with seven planets, and knowing that we can study their atmosphere in the future is truly tremendous, " said a NASA scientist.

Space scientists have looked for possible life on other planets for years, including sending a rover to explore the planet Mars.

U-W Madison Space Science and Engineering Center Scientist Sanjay Limaye says the discovery is different than most.

"Most of the discoveries of exoplanets have been around the bright stars, this one is around a cool dwarf [star], which is maybe ten times smaller than our sun," said Limaye, who says scientists discovered the exoplanets with a telescope using infrared technology.

"This is a search that will go on for many generations, and the fact that we're this close now to finding so many habitable worlds is so exciting," said a NASA scientist.

NASA says a least three of the planets could hold oceans.

Still, Limaye says it's too early to make that conclusion.

"To say with confidence that a planet has liquid water that life could exist is not so easy cause we are finding out how difficult it is by going to Mars," said Limaye, who has been looking into the possibility of life on Venus. "I hope it will give us some more impetus to look harder at our immediate neighbors and really understand and what makes them work and why they either do have life or they don't have life [on the planet]."

NASA researchers will now study the atmosphere of each exoplanet and determine if they truly have liquid water and possibly even, life.