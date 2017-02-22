Email shows Holtz was counting on 'reform group' to help - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin state superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz says a "reform group" he mentioned in an email last year that was going to help his campaign was a state-based nonprofit run by former state Rep. Don Pridemore.

Holtz said Wednesday that WinnerWI was the group he referenced in the Jan. 12, 2016, email that the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now released Wednesday. But Holtz says to his knowledge no outside money has been spent on the race by that group or anyone else.

Holtz said after his second-place finish in Tuesday's primary that he welcomed money from outside groups to help him get his message out.

Holtz will face incumbent Tony Evers in the April 4 election. Evers campaign chairwoman Amanda Brink says the email shows Holtz can't be trusted.

