Milwaukee police chief denies stop-and-frisk allegation

UPDATE (AP) -- Milwaukee's police chief denies that the police department has a stop-and-frisk policy, though he maintains that traffic stops in "high crime areas" reduce crime.

Chief Edward Flynn's emailed statement Wednesday came in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin alleging that the department has a stop-and-frisk policy that disproportionately targets blacks and Latinos who are often held without cause.

The lawsuit alleges the citywide stop-and-frisk program is concentrated in areas largely populated by minorities. The ACLU has filed similar challenges in Boston and Chicago over racial-profiling concerns. New York halted its stop-and-frisk policy in 2014 after a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional.

Milwaukee police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

