Walker, Schimel attempt to pressure Baldwin over Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two of Wisconsin's top Republicans joined forces today to put some pressure on Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin).

Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) and Attorney General Brad Schimel (R-Wisconsin) said Sen. Baldwin should drop her commitment to opposing and standing in the way of President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Governor Walker and AG Schimel sounded a lot like Democrats did 9 months ago, saying a ninth Supreme Court justice needs to be confirmed.

The court has been operating with just 8 members since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

Walker and Schimel spoke at a news conference held by the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, saying now is not the time for Senator Baldwin and other Democrats to rehash the past and complain that Republicans never confirmed President Barack Obama's pick of Judge Merrick Garland for the high court last year.

In fact, Governor Walker made the argument Democrats should support Judge Gorsuch because he has a very similar background to Judge Garland.

"Both of them went to the same law school, both of them clerked for a judge in the US Court of Appeals, both of them clerked for Supreme Court justices, both of them worked in the private sector, both of them worked in the federal justice department, both of them are respected members of the U.S. Court of Appeals," said Gov. Walker.

But State Senator Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) said Walker and Schimel don't seem to understand those are all reasons Judge Garland should have been appointed last year.

"For them to complain and whine now that 'you're not doing your constitutional right' - where were they when President Obama made a real moderate appointment so that someone could have made a difference on that Supreme Court?," asked Sen. Hansen.

But Governor Walker said Democrats would have every right to say the same thing he is, if Hillary Clinton were now the President.

However, Governor Walker repeatedly dodged a question about whether he would encourage President Trump to wait on a Supreme Court if an opening came up in the third year of his first-term or later.

Schimel said he didn't know what the cut off should be for a nominee to no longer be considered by the Senate, but believes strongly Judge Gorsuch get an up or down vote.

"Allowing a vote on Judge Gorsuch is a chance for Washington, D.C. to hear the voters and work together to actually get things done," said Schimel.

But Sen. Baldwin said her concerns about Judge Gorsuch run beyond simple revenge for Republicans not confirming Judge Garland last year.

"The Supreme Court is our nation's highest court and they make decisions that have a profound effect on the daily lives of all Americans. I have deep concerns about Judge Gorsuch's record of ruling against disabled students, against workers, and against women's reproductive health care. I cannot support a Supreme Court nominee who has ruled that corporations are people," wrote Sen. Baldwin in a statement. "Moreover, I will not support a Supreme Court nominee who has too often favored big business over workers and retirees. I believe Judge Gorsuch needs to earn bipartisan support and 60 votes in Senate, but I will not be one of them. The people of Wisconsin want an independent Supreme Court justice who will serve as a check and balance on President Trump and the executive branch. I also believe people deserve a Supreme Court Justice who will protect the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Americans. I don't have confidence Judge Gorsuch is that nominee."