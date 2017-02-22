Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Knives being recalled due to defective handles, and increased risk of serious cuts

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Calphalon Corporation is recalling 2 million of their knives due to defective handles that could break off while being used.

The recall involves knives from the company's Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery collection and includes their carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives.

The knives were sold individually and in sets made between August 2008 and March 2016.

According to the Recalls.gov website, Calphalon has received 27 injury reports, four of which required stitches, and about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

The knives in question were sold at dozens of retailers including J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and online retailers such as Amazon.com among others.

The firm is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement.

For more information on which knives are included in the recall just head to Consumer Product Safety Commissions Website.