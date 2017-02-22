Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Knives being recalled due to defe - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Knives being recalled due to defective handles, and increased risk of serious cuts

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Calphalon Corporation is recalling 2 million of their knives due to defective handles that could break off while being used.

The recall involves knives from the company's Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery collection and includes their carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives.

The knives were sold individually and in sets made between August 2008 and March 2016.

According to the Recalls.gov website, Calphalon has received 27 injury reports, four of which required stitches, and about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

The knives in question were sold at dozens of retailers including J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and online retailers such as Amazon.com among others.

The firm is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement.

For more information on which knives are included in the recall just head to Consumer Product Safety Commissions Website

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.