Dozens of dogs rescued through network of Wisconsin shelters

MADISON (WKOW) -- A number of Wisconsin shelters came together to save the lives of dozens of dogs in Columbia County that were in need of emergency shelter.

Among them, the Dane County Humane Society.

On February 10, a representative from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached out to the shelters about 49 dogs that were surrendered from a former breeder.

The shelters collectively were able to house the dogs within 24 hours.

DCHS took in 11 Retriever mixes.

Each dog requires spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, deworming, heartworm testing and dental work.

Some require major dental work and have other medical issues to address.

Two of the Retrievers have already been adopted.

The remaining dogs will become available for adoption once dental work has been completed and other medical concerns are addressed.

If you would like to help support the care of these Retrievers and other animals in need at Dane County Humane Society, you can make a donation at giveshelter.org.

The other shelters that took in the dogs include Fox Valley Humane Association, Columbia County Humane Society, Clark County Humane Society, Oshkosh Humane Society, HAWS of Waukesha and Willow Run Kennels in Appleton.