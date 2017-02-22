MADISON (WKOW) -- There's serious interest from a potential buyer for Madison's Oscar Mayer plant.

Reich Brothers Holdings, described by the Wisconsin State Journal as, "a company with nationwide experience disposing of the assets of shuttered factories" confirms it has begun the lengthy process of purchasing the closed plant on Madison's northeast side.

CEO Adam Reich tells 27 News they haven't decided what they'll do with it.

He wouldn't give a timeline for completing the sale, except to say they're under contract to purchase the closed plant and are in the early stages of "due diligence".

Reich says they have an "open landscape" about what to do with the facility and are

trying to assess every possible avenue for the future of the plant.

Kraft Heinz, Oscar Mayer’s parent company, announced in November 2015 that the Madison plant would close.

Production is expected to cease by the end of March.