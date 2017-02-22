Badgers women's basketball wins on Senior Night

The Badgers women's basketball team sent it's two seniors off in style with a 59-55 win over Illinois on Senior Day.

Cayla McMorris led Wisconsin with 14 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 12 points and nine rebounds. Senior Avyanna Young scored her 1,000th career point during the contest.

Badgers head coach Jonathan Tsipis earned his 100th career win. He has a 100-68 career coaching record.

Wisconsin improves to 8-20 on the season. The Badgers are 3-12 in Big Ten play after a second straight victory. They'll finish up the regular season on Sunday at Iowa at 3 p.m.