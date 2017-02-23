Madison Police investigating shots fired on the west side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigating shots fired on the west side

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police are investigating shots fired on the west side of Madison. 

Around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 6700 block of Jacobs way. Authorities found several shell casings on the road and several buildings sustained damage from the incident.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

