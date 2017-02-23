Flood Warning for Wisconsin River - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flood Warning for Wisconsin River

PORTAGE, WI (WKOW) -- Early Thursday morning, the Wisconsin River at Portage was about one foot below flood stage.  It has risen three feet since the 17th of February.  The river is expected to continue to rise and should be above flood stage by Friday morning.  Multiple roads and homes are expected to have minor flooding.  The river levels will fall back below flood stage by Tuesday evening.  

