Settlement made in Tony Robinson lawsuit for $3.35 million

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorneys for the family of teenager Tony Robinson say the settlement of a lawsuit over Robinson's officer-involved shooting death represents vindication, bolstering their claims law enforcement's clearing of the officer was flawed.



The settlement between Officer Matt Kenny and Robinson's estate provides the estate $3.35 million, which attorneys say is the largest settlement in an officer-involved shooting case in Wisconsin's history. While the city of Madison was dropped as a defendant in the lawsuit, the city's insurer is responsible for the payment.



Authorities say Kenny fatally shot the unarmed, teenage suspect Mar. 6, 2015, after Robinson punched Kenny in the head. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne determined Kenny committed no crime, and Madison Police officials say Kenny violated no rules on the use of deadly force.



But Robinson family attorney Anand Swaminathan says case evidence and expert testing show Kenny did not shoot Robinson at close range as Kenny claimed, but instead from the bottom of an East side home's stairwell, with Robinson at or near the top of stairs. Swaminathan also maintains Kenny's claim of being punched is not plausible. "His story is a lie," Swaminathan says. "The city could not have dared to pay this sum of money if they didn't know they were going to lose at trial."



Attorney David Owens also says investigators allowed Kenny to review and examine evidence before being questioned, and says Kenny may have tailored his account to what was presented to them.



Both attorneys says despite the lawsuit having ended with the settlement, they intend to release new information and continue to maintain the officer's version of events were untruthful.



Robinson's grandmother, Sharon Irwin echoes that sentiment. "I can, and will bring all of the evidence out."



"Officer Kenny was forced to make immediate decisions in dangerous circumstances which led to tragic consequences," Mayor Paul Soglin said in a statement. Soglin also maintains pre-trial rulings by the federal court "...may have improperly affected the officer's ability to defend his actions." Authorities say Robinson was under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug and other drugs, and had attacked at least one bystander before his confrontation with Kenny.



Owens and Swaminathan says Ozanne and police personnel should reopen investigations into the shooting.



Robinson's mother, Andrea Irwin, says settling the case spared Robinson's siblings the emotional trauma of a trial. She says the settlement does nothing to remove her lingering grief. "We go to a grave. We look at a cold piece of stone," Irwin says. "That's what I have left of my son. He does not deserve what he had."



Swaminathan says Kenny's fitness to return to police patrol should involve community input, after more information on the incident is released.



Speaking after news of the settlement came out Thursday morning, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval indicated he did not want to see the case settled.

"Each and every time that I was asked from a practitioner level did we want to settle? Each and every time, unequivocally, that answer was resoundingly 'No'", Koval said. "And the process is driven, quite frankly, by risk managers, insurance companies, accountants and suits. Lawyers."

The police chief also expressed his opinion that the settlement has a chilling effect on policing.

"Is that going to create a reactionary time loss that they should have been doing what they were trained to do because they are afraid of being marooned and left an orphan? Yes," Koval said

Here are the documents presenting the case in federal court.