What's Going Around: Influenza A and bronchiolitis

MADISON (WKOW) -- Earlier this week, we told you about the increase in influenza cases in Wisconsin. It still hasn't peaked yet, but some Madison doctors say they're seeing it.

Dr. Kristin Millin at UnityPoint Health - Meriter's West Washington Clinic says she's definitely seeing Influenza A, plus a mixture of cold viruses. Dr. Millin says children have a fever, sore throat, runny nose and cough.

They're not seeing strep throat though, so even if your child has a sore throat with cold symptoms and a fever, Dr. Millin says it's most likely not strep.

To treat, have them get more rest and hydration at home. Dr. Millin says there's little to no benefit of treating with Tamiflu unless you're seen within 24 to 48 hours of Influenza A symptoms. And it's tough to catch because it looks so much like a cold!

See a doctor if the fever lasts more than three days, if your child is dehydrated, having a hard time drinking enough fluids or if the cough gets worse.

This week, we also heard from Dr. Nicole Baumann-Blackmore. She says in pediatrics, they're seeing a lot of bronchiolitis. That's a common viral illness for kids under two years.

It starts with a runny nose and sometimes fever, then progresses to a cough with wheezing. This will run its course in about two weeks.

To treat, keep your baby hydrated and use nasal saline drops or a bulb suction. See a doctor if your baby is under two months old no matter what the symptoms. Older infants and toddlers should be seen if they can't stay hydrated or have trouble breathing.