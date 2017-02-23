What's Going Around: Influenza A and bronchiolitis

Federal, state, and county officials all took part in a search warrant for Fentanyl in Adams County Wednesday.More >>
Federal, state, and county officials all took part in a search warrant for Fentanyl in Adams County Wednesday.More >>
We've got the best and worst listed right here.More >>
We've got the best and worst listed right here.More >>
Madison Police on site of a crash near Gammon and Seybold Roads Saturday afternoon say one person has been taken to the hospital and officers are looking for two others who fled after the crash.More >>
Madison Police say one person has been taken to the hospital and officers are looking for two others who fled after a crash near Gammon and Seybold Roads Saturday afternoonMore >>
ANTIGO (WAOW) - A police call about a car stranded in a ditch near Antigo led to officers seizing 133 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana from the 33-year-old Wausau driver, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
ANTIGO (WAOW) - A police call about a car stranded in a ditch near Antigo led to officers seizing 133 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana from the 33-year-old Wausau driver, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
MONONA (WKOW) -- The Monona Police Department is investigating reports of a break in on the 200 block of West Broadway, as well as vandalism, and theft from unlocked cars in the area. Police say they were dispatched around 3:15 am early Friday morning to a burglar alarm at Rutabaga Paddlesport.More >>
MONONA (WKOW) -- The Monona Police Department is investigating reports of a break in on the 200 block of West Broadway, as well as vandalism, and theft from unlocked cars in the area. Police say they were dispatched around 3:15 am early Friday morning to a burglar alarm at Rutabaga Paddlesport.More >>