Nuggets acquire Roy Hibbert from Bucks

The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.More >>
Friday marks the last day of Habitat for Humanity's "Rock the Block" event. The organization is revitalizing Vandenberg Heights, a Sun Prairie neighborhood one home at a time.More >>
Wednesday's fatal plane crash in Chetek comes just days before high school seniors in Chetek and Cameron were set to graduate. Currently, one of those seniors, Hunter Gillett, remains in the hospital.More >>
Officials at food pantries across Wisconsin are hoping their members of Congress will work to delete a portion of President Trump's 2018 budget.More >>
After what the Barron County Sheriff calls a "trying week", more tragedy has occurred for the communities of Cameron and Chetek: a fatal plane crash.More >>
A man who admitted killing seven people over nearly 13 years in South Carolina while running a successful real estate business has pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder and a number of other charges.More >>
Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte has won the special election for Montana's sole U.S. House seat a day after being charged with assaulting a reporter.More >>
Mail-order cheese company is closing its Madison fulfillment centerMore >>
