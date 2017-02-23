UPDATE: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2016 Madison homicide

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A 10-year prison sentence was handed down Thursday for Kortney Moore, who killed a man in one of a series of related shootings in Madison last year.

Emotions ran high during the sentencing phase of the Moore's murder trail.

Moore pleaded guilty to 1st degree reckless homicide in the May 2016 shooting death of Elijah Washington III at a gas station on Rimrock Road in Madison.

Family and friends of both men gave emotional testimonies about Washington and Moore.

Things got a little heated when a man had to be escorted from the courtroom after a minor scuffle broke out.

Then Moore addressed the court, saying he takes responsibility for his action and expressed remorse.

"I would like to apologize to the community, to the court and to Elijah Washington’s family," Moore said.

The prosecution wanted 18-20 years, but the Judge ultimately sentenced Moore to 10 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision.

As part of Moore’s plea deal, the court dismissed an enhancer to the charge. He'll receive credit for the 284 days already spent in jail.

