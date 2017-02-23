Arrest made in 2000 Janesville rape case

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say newly tested DNA led to an arrest in a 2000 rape case.



53-year-old Kelly Baxter was arrested Wednesday after a DNA test last month was a match.



Authorities connected him to the rape and burglary of a 79-year-old woman in her home, in April of 2000.



A new DNA test this past January led police to Baxter, after he was convicted last year of 4th-Degree Sexual Assault in a separate case.



He now faces 2nd-Degree Sexual Assault and Burglary charges in the case from 2000.