Dodgeville community reacts after historic barn is destroyed in - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dodgeville community reacts after historic barn is destroyed in fire

Posted: Updated:

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A Dodgeville bar and restaurant more than 100-years-old burned for most of the day Thursday.
The fire started Wednesday night and firefighters were still trying to put out hot-spots that kept flaring up.
"You know it's sad for the community to lose something like this," Joyce Morovits said.  The Mineral Point resident and her sister drove by take some photos and see the charred remains for themselves.
Thursday morning, the family who owns the property came out to see it.
Buck Rux's cousin was remodeling the space used most recently as Barn 23 Bar & Restaurant. 
"He just got a lot of things done on it," Rux said. "In the last couple weeks trying to get things redone again so he could put it back on the market," he added.
Rux says the family doesn't believe the fire is suspicious.
"Absolutely not, just unbelievable, I just can see no reason why it would be," he added.
Luckily the Don Q Inn next door was saved thanks to fast acting firefighters who took proactive steps to keep it from burning. 
"We did a lot of exposure protection," Dodgeville Fire Chief Brian Whitehouse said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.