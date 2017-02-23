Dodgeville community reacts after historic barn is destroyed in fire

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A Dodgeville bar and restaurant more than 100-years-old burned for most of the day Thursday.

The fire started Wednesday night and firefighters were still trying to put out hot-spots that kept flaring up.

"You know it's sad for the community to lose something like this," Joyce Morovits said. The Mineral Point resident and her sister drove by take some photos and see the charred remains for themselves.

Thursday morning, the family who owns the property came out to see it.

Buck Rux's cousin was remodeling the space used most recently as Barn 23 Bar & Restaurant.

"He just got a lot of things done on it," Rux said. "In the last couple weeks trying to get things redone again so he could put it back on the market," he added.

Rux says the family doesn't believe the fire is suspicious.

"Absolutely not, just unbelievable, I just can see no reason why it would be," he added.

Luckily the Don Q Inn next door was saved thanks to fast acting firefighters who took proactive steps to keep it from burning.

"We did a lot of exposure protection," Dodgeville Fire Chief Brian Whitehouse said.