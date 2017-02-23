Reports: Badgers bring back Bostad - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Reports: Badgers bring back Bostad

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers are reportedly bringing back a familiar face. Footballscoop.com reporting that former Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is returning to the school as the new inside linebacker's coach.

Bostad spent last season coaching tight ends and the offensive line at Northern Illinois. He previously coached the offensive line in the NFL with Tennessee and Tampa Bay. 

The Pardeeville native coached tight ends and offensive line at Wisconsin from 2006-2011. He worked directly under Paul Chryst, who was the offensive coordinator at that time.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Anderson's no-hit bid ended by Ahmed in the eighth inning

    Anderson's no-hit bid ended by Ahmed in the eighth inning

    Nick Ahmed singled off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard and into center field leading off the eighth inning, the first hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson on Saturday.    

    More >>

    Nick Ahmed singled off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard and into center field leading off the eighth inning, the first hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson on Saturday.    

    More >>

  • Madison Hosts 37th Annual NACBA Tournament

    Madison Hosts 37th Annual NACBA Tournament

    54 basketball teams made up of only Chinese players from across North America are in Madison for the weekend playing at the UW Natatorium for the 37th annual North American Chinese Basketball Association (NACBA) tournament. 

    More >>

    54 basketball teams made up of only Chinese players from across North America are in Madison for the weekend playing at the UW Natatorium for the 37th annual North American Chinese Basketball Association (NACBA) tournament. 

    More >>

  • Lamb Doubles in 10th, D-Backs Take Wild 4-2 Win Over Brewers

    Lamb Doubles in 10th, D-Backs Take Wild 4-2 Win Over Brewers

    Jake Lamb homered in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in Arizona's two-run 10th, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. 

    More >>

    Jake Lamb homered in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in Arizona's two-run 10th, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.