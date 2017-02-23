Reports: Badgers bring back Bostad

The Badgers are reportedly bringing back a familiar face. Footballscoop.com reporting that former Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is returning to the school as the new inside linebacker's coach.

Bostad spent last season coaching tight ends and the offensive line at Northern Illinois. He previously coached the offensive line in the NFL with Tennessee and Tampa Bay.

The Pardeeville native coached tight ends and offensive line at Wisconsin from 2006-2011. He worked directly under Paul Chryst, who was the offensive coordinator at that time.