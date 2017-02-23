Campaign targets lead found in schools' drinking water

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new campaign from a consumer group in Wisconsin is analyzing the amount of lead being found in the pipes of state schools.

The Wisconsin Public Interest Group held a press conference Thursday launching the "Get the Lead Out" campaign.

WISPIRG was joined by health officials to discuss the ways schools are finding lead in their buildings. A report that is part of the campaign says after testing their water, Milwaukee Public Schools recently found 183 of its drinking fountains tested above the federal threshold of 15 parts of lead per billion.

Officials say the report shows Wisconsin needs to do more to ensure schools have safe drinking water.

"This is a statewide crisis, this is a nationwide crisis, and there should be something done about this," said State Senator Chris Larson (D-7, Milwaukee). "We can't just write it off as a state and pretend that all the water doesn't flow together."

In the WISPIRG Foundation's comparison of 16 states and the District of Columbia, they gave Wisconsin a failing grade.

The group says that while the state has taken steps to get rid of lead infrastructure through the Department of Natural Resources' $14.5 million Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, they say those efforts "do not make up for inadequate state laws and policies."