911 Dispatcher helps Middleton couple deliver baby

Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.More >>
Madison Police on site of a crash near Gammon and Seybold Roads Saturday afternoon say one person has been taken to the hospital and officers are looking for two others who fled after the crash.More >>
Federal, state, and county officials all took part in a search warrant for Fentanyl in Adams County Wednesday.More >>
We've got the best and worst listed right here.More >>
Police are investigating a bomb threat made near a Madison city library Saturday night.More >>
