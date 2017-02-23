Legislator seeks changes to state investigations of officer-involved shootings based on Tony Robinson case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A state law that established independent law enforcement investigations of officer-involved shootings could undergo some changes as a result of the way the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) handled the review of Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny's fatal 2015 shooting of 19 year-old Tony Robinson.

Kenny told DCI investigators he started firing shots at Robinson at the top of a stairwell of a home on Williamson Street after Robinson started beating on his head.

But civil rights attorneys representing Robinson's family in a civil case that settled for $3.35 million Thursday, said the evidence in the case shows Kenny's story doesn't add up.

"There were seven (shots) and it was bam-bam-bam.....bam-bam-bam......bam," said Attorney Jonathan B. Owens, referring to a picture of a side doorway to the home. "During the first - bam-bam - this is him (Kenny) coming out of the bottom of the stairwell. And that means he was never at the top of the stairwell when he started shooting. These are the facts."

Owens said facts like that are why the City of Madison's insurance company settled the case, because they knew they would lose at trial.



"To me it is unfortunate, because I always have been sort of old school that a business model should not supersede a principled case," said Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, who stressed the city was removed as a defendant in the case two weeks ago after the federal judge overseeing it ruled MPD was not at fault in Robinson's death.

But Officer Kenny was still a defendant and was still - as a city employee - covered by the city's municipal liability insurance.

But Robinson Family Attorney Anand Swaminathan said the $3.35 million settlement - a record for an officer-involved shooting case in Wisconsin - should not be where this story ends.

Swaminathan said he has some serious concerns about the way DCI officers investigated the shooting to determine whether a criminal case should have been brought against Officer Kenny.

"The DCI process was one in which the officer was given the opportunity to walk through the scene where the shooting happened, and then review all of the audio and video evidence before he was asked a single question about what happened," said Swaminathan, who added that DCI officials admitted they don't allow non-police suspects access to crime scenes and other evidence prior to questioning.

A spokesperson for DOJ did not respond to questions about that from 27 News.

But State Representative Chris Taylor (D-Madison) said that is not the type of practice she envisioned when she co-wrote the law establishing an independent review process for all officer-involved shootings in the state.

"I think when you're allowing that, you know at the minimum you're creating a perception that there is a bias," said Rep. Taylor. "Obviously we have a lot of work to do still to make the process as fair, as equitable, as independent as we can."

Rep. Taylor said she wants to speak with DOJ officials about whether that is a policy they came up with for DCI, because it is not a practice spelled out in the statute.

Rep. Taylor is also working on drafts of two changes to the law.

One would take the final decision for charging an officer involved in a shooting out of the hands of local district attorneys.

Rep. Taylor would like to see investigators provide their report to the chief judge of the specific Wisconsin judicial administrative district where the case was investigated, and that judge would then appoint a special prosecutor to the case.

Rep. Taylor believes local DA's work too closely with officers in their jurisdiction to render a completely unbiased decision on charges.

Robinson family attorneys indicated they feel Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne could have investigated further than he did in Officer Kenny's case, and actually want him to review new evidence they've uncovered.

Ozanne told 27 News he hasn't seen any of that evidence.

The statute also bars any law enforcement official from investigating an officer involved-shooting if they work for the department being investigated.

Rep. Taylor wants to add a prohibition for officers who used to work for the agency being investigated or whose immediate family members were employed by that agency within the previous ten years.